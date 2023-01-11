Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.75.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Biogen Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 564.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $281.46 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.