Bitcoin Diamond Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55,194.21 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $20.57 million and approximately $55,194.21 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

