Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.94 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $22.40 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002312 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00248178 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00079295 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001209 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

