BitDAO (BIT) Price Hits $0.46

BitDAO (BIT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $30.11 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00442422 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.80 or 0.01104737 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,481.92 or 0.31249151 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

