BitDAO (BIT) Price Reaches $0.44 on Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $58.02 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

