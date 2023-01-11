BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.60 million and $7,898.74 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00042285 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005729 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 69.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00018877 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00240629 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.08767039 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $14,745.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

