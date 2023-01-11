BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.45.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
