BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

