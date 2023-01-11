BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ECAT)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
ECAT opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,850 shares in the company, valued at $466,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
