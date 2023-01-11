BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ECAT)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

ECAT opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,850 shares in the company, valued at $466,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 80,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter worth $179,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

