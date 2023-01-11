BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0781 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

BGT opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

