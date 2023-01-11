BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BMEZ opened at 16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 16.02. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12-month low of 14.33 and a 12-month high of 24.28.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 448.0% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 51.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

