BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $38.27 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,413 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

