BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $38.27 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
