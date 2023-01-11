BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18.
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
