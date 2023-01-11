BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

