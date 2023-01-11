BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
