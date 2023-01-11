BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance
NYSE:MQT opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $14.67.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
