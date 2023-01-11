BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:MQT opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 187,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 23,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

