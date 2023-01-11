BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 66.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.
