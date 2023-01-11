BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 66.4% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 61.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 450.8% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,250 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

