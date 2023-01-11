Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock valued at $180,412,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.24. The stock had a trading volume of 159,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,372. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average is $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.77.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

