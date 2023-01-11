BlueArk (BRK) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlueArk has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a total market cap of $34.73 million and $367,255.19 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,576.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.56 or 0.00617671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00232387 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00043632 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00064250 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001112 BTC.

About BlueArk

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.0010595 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $395,035.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

