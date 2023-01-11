BNB Hits Market Capitalization of $44.57 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $44.57 billion and $429.39 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $278.62 or 0.01594705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,962,803 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,962,918.82744405 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 276.22294943 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1165 active market(s) with $451,084,513.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

