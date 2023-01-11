BNB Price Up 8.5% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last week, BNB has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $277.01 or 0.01591971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $44.31 billion and $436.00 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,962,839 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

