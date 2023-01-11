Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) were down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 101,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 203,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on Bonterra Resources from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$46.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.16.

Bonterra Resources ( CVE:BTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

