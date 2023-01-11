Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Trading Down 5.2%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.49 and last traded at $97.49. 35,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 810,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.