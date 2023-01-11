Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.20

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.15 ($0.03). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03), with a volume of 984,725 shares changing hands.
Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of £15.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25.
About Borders & Southern Petroleum
Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.
