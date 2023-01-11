BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

BWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

BWA stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.07. 1,515,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,156. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after buying an additional 214,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

