Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CEO Sells $140,291.25 in Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $140,291.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,389,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,859,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BOWL traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 587,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,487. Bowlero Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.25.
BOWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
