Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CEO Sells $140,291.25 in Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $140,291.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,389,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,859,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOWL traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 587,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,487. Bowlero Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bowlero Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,555,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.