BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.297 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BPT traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,427. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $26.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ( NYSE:BPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.80% and a return on equity of 1,267.81%. The company had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 211.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Recommended Stories

