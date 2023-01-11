BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.297 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BPT remained flat at $12.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,427. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.

Institutional Trading of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ( NYSE:BPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.80% and a return on equity of 1,267.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 211.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.