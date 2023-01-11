Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Bridge Investment Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Bridge Investment Group stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,805. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 156,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 434,346 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

