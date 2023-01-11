Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Trading Up 5.9%

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212.60 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 209.60 ($2.55). Approximately 550,107 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 381,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.90 ($2.41).

Bridgepoint Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,291.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 203.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 222.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 10.23.

About Bridgepoint Group

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

