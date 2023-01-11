Brokerages Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Price Target at $9.50

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research firms have commented on AXL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4 %

AXL opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $972.56 million, a PE ratio of 849.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.27.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.