Brokerages Set Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) PT at $54.33

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNBLF. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €59.00 ($63.44) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

