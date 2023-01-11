Brokers Offer Predictions for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year. The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $2.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $183.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,327 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,545,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 792,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 558,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

