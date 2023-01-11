Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.1% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.66. 1,686,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,085,172. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

