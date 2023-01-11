BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BT Group from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($2.80) in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

Shares of BTGOF opened at $1.53 on Monday. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

