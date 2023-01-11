C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after buying an additional 787,887 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after buying an additional 1,012,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,697,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $92.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.95.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

