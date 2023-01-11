C2X 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $98.63 (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, C2X has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. C2X has a market capitalization of $40.76 million and $98.63 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One C2X token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002742 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get C2X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 118% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.67 or 0.00442867 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,486.13 or 0.31280537 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.33 or 0.01016805 BTC.

About C2X

C2X’s genesis date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. C2X’s official website is c2x.world.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade C2X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase C2X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for C2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for C2X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.