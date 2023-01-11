Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30.4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.35. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to $2.89-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

CAL opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $808.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.67. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.94 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $207,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,464.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $207,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,464.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

