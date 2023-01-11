Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading Down 5.3%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.59 and last traded at $65.64. Approximately 33,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 336,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Calix from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.58 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86.

Insider Transactions at Calix

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,346,735. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Calix by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 105,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Calix by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.