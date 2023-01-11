Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.94. 144,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,483,931. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78.

