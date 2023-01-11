Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 49,673 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,673 shares during the quarter. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF accounts for 1.1% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 170.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.15. 416,417 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35.

