Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.8% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $246.11. 819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.63 and its 200 day moving average is $240.78. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

