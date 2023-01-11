Calton & Associates Inc. Has $519,000 Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,527.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

FEZ stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.14. 34,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

