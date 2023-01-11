Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,280 Shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIP. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Performance

WIP stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 47,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,463. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $54.98.

