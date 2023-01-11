Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $478.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $461.80. 13,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,776. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $480.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $359.45 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.