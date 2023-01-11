Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 159.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,236,000 after buying an additional 168,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 88.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,990,000 after purchasing an additional 128,948 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,286.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,958 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $11.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $575.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,510. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $580.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.00.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

