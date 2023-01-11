Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,269 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $221,865,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 23.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,818,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $706,252,000 after buying an additional 1,101,058 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.80.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.01. 457,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,596,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.36. The company has a market cap of $390.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,287 shares of company stock worth $20,842,072. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.