Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 196 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,869,000 after buying an additional 105,024 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after buying an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,798,000 after buying an additional 31,114 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 427,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,036,000 after buying an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 339,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,001. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $102.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average is $81.99.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.