Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 247 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.14. 4,853,990 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.67.

