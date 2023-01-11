Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EFA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.81. 396,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,577,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

