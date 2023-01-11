Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISD. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ISD stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,024.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.