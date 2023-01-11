Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 225.2% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,218,000 after buying an additional 947,221 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,033,000 after buying an additional 736,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after buying an additional 665,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,531,000 after buying an additional 600,034 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $27,257,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

